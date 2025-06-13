Who is the Top Investor In Healthequity Inc (HQY)?

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) is 8.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $65.01 and a high of $116.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HQY stock was last observed hovering at around $104.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.57%.

Currently trading at $103.99, the stock is 0.59% and 11.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing -0.55% at the moment leaves the stock 10.55% off its SMA200. HQY registered 19.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.96%.

The stock witnessed a 7.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.66%, and is -7.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.58% over the week and 2.57% over the month.

Healthequity Inc (HQY) has around 3120 employees, a market worth around $8.99B and $1.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 75.69 and Fwd P/E is 23.58. Profit margin for the company is 9.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.96% and -10.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.78%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 18.82% this year

The shares outstanding are 86.71M, and float is at 84.05M with Short Float at 7.09%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 10.74 million shares valued at $925.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.3257 of the HQY Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 8.83 million shares valued at $760.76 million to account for 10.129 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are WASATCH ADVISORS LP which holds 7.28 million shares representing 8.3502 and valued at over $627.16 million, while FMR LLC holds 6.117 of the shares totaling 5.33 million with a market value of $459.43 million.

Healthequity Inc (HQY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kessler Jon, the company’s Former Director. SEC filings show that Kessler Jon sold 134,183 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 ’25 at a price of $112.08 per share for a total of $15.04 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Healthequity Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 ’25 that Kessler Jon (Former Director) sold a total of 97,767 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 ’25 and was made at $112.05 per share for $10.95 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 75000.0 shares of the HQY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 06 ’25, Rosner Elimelech (EVP, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) disposed off 58,000 shares at an average price of $112.56 for $6.53 million. The insider now directly holds 75,689 shares of Healthequity Inc (HQY).