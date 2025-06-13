rts logo

Who is the Top Investor In Immatics N.V (IMTX)?

Immatics N.V (NASDAQ: IMTX) is -13.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.30 and a high of $13.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IMTX stock was last observed hovering at around $5.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18%.

Currently trading at $6.14, the stock is 11.76% and 27.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.87 million and changing 3.02% at the moment leaves the stock -12.37% off its SMA200. IMTX registered -52.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.08%.

The stock witnessed a 41.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.84%, and is 6.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.66% over the week and 4.20% over the month.

Immatics N.V (IMTX) has around 423 employees, a market worth around $746.32M and $155.29M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -14.75%. Distance from 52-week low is 86.06% and -55.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.84%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -984.45% this year

The shares outstanding are 121.55M, and float is at 87.23M with Short Float at 5.72%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with over 10.0 million shares valued at $116.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.1276 of the IMTX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with 9.54 million shares valued at $110.82 million to account for 9.6583 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC which holds 8.09 million shares representing 8.1893 and valued at over $93.96 million, while T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. holds 7.5286 of the shares totaling 7.43 million with a market value of $86.38 million.

