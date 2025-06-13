Who is the Top Investor In Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)?

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is -10.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.51 and a high of $28.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KRG stock was last observed hovering at around $22.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $22.47, the stock is 0.85% and 2.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing 0.13% at the moment leaves the stock -6.92% off its SMA200. KRG registered 1.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.34%.

The stock witnessed a -1.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.79%, and is 2.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.11% over the week and 1.56% over the month.

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) has around 227 employees, a market worth around $4.94B and $863.63M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 364.77 and Fwd P/E is 56.62. Profit margin for the company is 3.19%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.36% and -20.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.44%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 1525.79% this year

The shares outstanding are 219.81M, and float is at 217.26M with Short Float at 4.61%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 34.88 million shares valued at $780.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.8797 of the KRG Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 33.37 million shares valued at $746.79 million to account for 15.1937 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 12.38 million shares representing 5.6357 and valued at over $277.0 million, while JPMORGAN CHASE & CO holds 4.9369 of the shares totaling 10.84 million with a market value of $242.66 million.

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Grimes Steven P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Grimes Steven P sold 27,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 27 ’24 at a price of $27.99 per share for a total of $0.76 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.71 million shares.

Kite Realty Group Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 16 ’24 that Grimes Steven P (Director) sold a total of 37,295 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 16 ’24 and was made at $26.80 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.73 million shares of the KRG stock.