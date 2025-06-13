Who is the Top Investor In Merus N.V (MRUS)?

Merus N.V (NASDAQ: MRUS) is 31.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.19 and a high of $62.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MRUS stock was last observed hovering at around $55.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34%.

Currently trading at $55.39, the stock is 7.37% and 20.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing 0.62% at the moment leaves the stock 19.54% off its SMA200. MRUS registered 3.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 26.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $45.7794 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $46.335075.

The stock witnessed a 35.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.27%, and is -1.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.53% over the week and 7.75% over the month.

Merus N.V (MRUS) has around 260 employees, a market worth around $4.13B and $54.73M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -506.73%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.89% and -12.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-45.90%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -44.19% this year

268.0 institutions hold shares in Merus N.V (MRUS), with institutional investors hold 101.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 69.18M, and float is at 66.31M with Short Float at 7.01%. Institutions hold 98.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR LLC with over 6.22 million shares valued at $368.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.0644 of the MRUS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with 4.17 million shares valued at $246.7 million to account for 6.741 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are COMMODORE CAPITAL LP which holds 3.2 million shares representing 5.1737 and valued at over $189.34 million, while DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) holds 4.4452 of the shares totaling 2.75 million with a market value of $162.68 million.

Merus N.V (MRUS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shuman Harry, the company’s VP Controller, PAO. SEC filings show that Shuman Harry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 21 ’25 at a price of $48.50 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11002.0 shares.

Merus N.V disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 21 ’24 that Shuman Harry (VP Controller, PAO) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 21 ’24 and was made at $54.00 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7002.0 shares of the MRUS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 20 ’24, Shuman Harry (VP Controller, PAO) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $54.00 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 7,002 shares of Merus N.V (MRUS).