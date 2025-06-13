Who is the Top Investor In Niagen Bioscience Inc (NAGE)?

Niagen Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: NAGE) is 166.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.31 and a high of $14.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NAGE stock was last observed hovering at around $14.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $14.14, the stock is 22.23% and 56.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing 0.50% at the moment leaves the stock 121.87% off its SMA200. NAGE registered 359.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 114.24%.

The stock witnessed a 45.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 83.16%, and is 22.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.87% over the week and 4.13% over the month.

Niagen Bioscience Inc (NAGE) has around 104 employees, a market worth around $1.11B and $107.92M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 81.88 and Fwd P/E is 59.02. Profit margin for the company is 13.07%. Distance from 52-week low is 513.45% and -1.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.35%).

with sales reaching $28.36M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23.87% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 24.70% in year-over-year returns.

The shares outstanding are 78.43M, and float is at 49.81M with Short Float at 5.62%.

Niagen Bioscience Inc (NAGE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lopez Carlos Luis, the company’s SVP, General Counsel. SEC filings show that Lopez Carlos Luis bought 273 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 ’25 at a price of $7.86 per share for a total of $2146.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2251.0 shares.

Niagen Bioscience Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 ’24 that Jaksch Frank L Jr (Director) sold a total of 37,161 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 ’24 and was made at $6.19 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the NAGE stock.

