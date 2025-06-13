Who is the Top Investor In Orla Mining Ltd (ORLA)?

Orla Mining Ltd (AMEX: ORLA) is 98.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.24 and a high of $12.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ORLA stock was last observed hovering at around $10.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14%.

Currently trading at $11.02, the stock is 5.01% and 6.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.85 million and changing 1.29% at the moment leaves the stock 61.28% off its SMA200. ORLA registered 174.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 106.37%.

The stock witnessed a 24.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.93%, and is -10.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.00% over the week and 3.90% over the month.

Orla Mining Ltd (ORLA) has around 354 employees, a market worth around $3.58B and $417.31M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18366.67. Profit margin for the company is 0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 240.12% and -11.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.20%).

with sales reaching $252.9M over the same period., but quarterly earnings will post 155.02% year-over-year.

The shares outstanding are 323.67M, and float is at 213.71M with Short Float at 2.20%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD/ CAN with over 55.66 million shares valued at $213.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.5016 of the ORLA Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FMR LLC with 20.8 million shares valued at $79.81 million to account for 6.5398 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC which holds 8.1 million shares representing 2.5468 and valued at over $31.08 million, while VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP holds 2.4476 of the shares totaling 7.78 million with a market value of $29.89 million.