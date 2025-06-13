rts logo

Who is the Top Investor In Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)?

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE: PRU) is -11.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $90.38 and a high of $130.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PRU stock was last observed hovering at around $104.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29%.

Currently trading at $104.90, the stock is 0.27% and 1.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing 0.28% at the moment leaves the stock -8.66% off its SMA200. PRU registered -10.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $103.073 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $114.83975.

The stock witnessed a -2.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.13%, and is 1.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.83% over the week and 1.41% over the month.

Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) has around 38196 employees, a market worth around $37.13B and $60.37B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.60 and Fwd P/E is 7.11. Profit margin for the company is 3.76%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.07% and -19.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.46%).

with sales reaching $13.47B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.52% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -19.58% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.69% in year-over-year returns.

1742.0 institutions hold shares in Prudential Financial Inc (PRU), with institutional investors hold 61.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 354.01M, and float is at 353.23M with Short Float at 1.95%. Institutions hold 61.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 41.64 million shares valued at $4.88 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.6051 of the PRU Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 31.4 million shares valued at $3.68 billion to account for 8.7523 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 16.96 million shares representing 4.7261 and valued at over $1.99 billion, while GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 2.3191 of the shares totaling 8.32 million with a market value of $972.59 million.

Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) Insider Activity

Prudential Financial Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 26 ’25 that PRUDENTIAL INSURANCE CO OF AME (10% Owner) bought a total of 721,732 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 26 ’25 and was made at $24.94 per share for $18.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.66 million shares of the PRU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 26 ’25, PRUDENTIAL INSURANCE CO OF AME (10% Owner) acquired 1,340,694 shares at an average price of $28.53 for $38.25 million. The insider now directly holds 1,480,681 shares of Prudential Financial Inc (PRU).

