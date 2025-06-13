Who is the Top Investor In Ready Capital Corp (RC)?

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE: RC) is -34.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.92 and a high of $9.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RC stock was last observed hovering at around $4.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05%.

Currently trading at $4.47, the stock is 2.87% and 1.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing -1.11% at the moment leaves the stock -28.79% off its SMA200. RC registered -45.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.4208 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.2774.

The stock witnessed a 5.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.66%, and is 6.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.15% over the week and 2.92% over the month.

Ready Capital Corp (RC) has around 475 employees, a market worth around $762.16M and $823.37M in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.03. Profit margin for the company is -36.31%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.89% and -53.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.25%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 461.90% this year

383.0 institutions hold shares in Ready Capital Corp (RC), with institutional investors hold 64.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 172.51M, and float is at 168.14M with Short Float at 19.92%. Institutions hold 64.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 26.65 million shares valued at $217.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.8007 of the RC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 10.76 million shares valued at $87.98 million to account for 6.3773 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 6.03 million shares representing 3.5742 and valued at over $51.09 million, while WATERFALL ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 2.3178 of the shares totaling 3.91 million with a market value of $31.98 million.

Ready Capital Corp (RC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ahlborn Andrew, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Ahlborn Andrew bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 ’25 at a price of $5.04 per share for a total of $50395.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.31 million shares.

Ready Capital Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 ’25 that NATHAN GILBERT E (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 ’25 and was made at $5.12 per share for $25590.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the RC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10 ’25, Taylor Gary (Chief Operating Officer) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $5.23 for $52300.0. The insider now directly holds 211,097 shares of Ready Capital Corp (RC).