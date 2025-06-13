Who is the Top Investor In Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI)?

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE: REZI) is -8.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.18 and a high of $28.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The REZI stock was last observed hovering at around $21.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $21.08, the stock is 1.16% and 13.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.93 million and changing -0.43% at the moment leaves the stock 1.31% off its SMA200. REZI registered 3.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.90%.

The stock witnessed a -2.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.59%, and is 0.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.66% over the week and 1.59% over the month.

Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) has around 14600 employees, a market worth around $3.13B and $7.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 53.33 and Fwd P/E is 8.41. Profit margin for the company is 0.84%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.66% and -25.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.07%).

with sales reaching $1.83B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.25% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.89% in year-over-year returns.

The shares outstanding are 148.49M, and float is at 140.28M with Short Float at 2.73%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 22.98 million shares valued at $449.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.7402 of the REZI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 15.95 million shares valued at $311.9 million to account for 10.9219 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC which holds 9.59 million shares representing 6.5687 and valued at over $187.59 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 5.4119 of the shares totaling 7.9 million with a market value of $154.55 million.

Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by TEICH ANDREW C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that TEICH ANDREW C bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 ’25 at a price of $20.20 per share for a total of $1.01 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.3 million shares.

Resideo Technologies Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 09 ’25 that CD&R Channel Holdings II, L.P. (10% Owner) bought a total of 5,754,501 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 09 ’25 and was made at $17.38 per share for $100.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.75 million shares of the REZI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 26 ’25, TEICH ANDREW C (Director) acquired 18,154 shares at an average price of $19.29 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 239,768 shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI).