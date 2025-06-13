Who is the Top Investor In Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD)?

Revolution Medicines Inc (NASDAQ: RVMD) is -6.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.17 and a high of $62.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RVMD stock was last observed hovering at around $40.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32%.

Currently trading at $41.11, the stock is 3.13% and 7.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing 0.78% at the moment leaves the stock -5.52% off its SMA200. RVMD registered 3.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.3889 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.512424.

The stock witnessed a 2.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.33%, and is 2.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.70% over the week and 2.66% over the month.

Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD) has around 534 employees, a market worth around $7.66B and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 40.93% and -34.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.71%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.12% this year

398.0 institutions hold shares in Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD), with institutional investors hold 108.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 186.26M, and float is at 161.93M with Short Float at 11.34%. Institutions hold 105.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 14.38 million shares valued at $558.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.7066 of the RVMD Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with 13.66 million shares valued at $530.15 million to account for 8.2718 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 13.41 million shares representing 8.1195 and valued at over $520.39 million, while FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC holds 5.9087 of the shares totaling 9.76 million with a market value of $378.7 million.

Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cislini Jeff, the company’s General Counsel. SEC filings show that Cislini Jeff sold 2,041 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 20 ’25 at a price of $38.71 per share for a total of $79008.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57723.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17 ’25, Cislini Jeff (General Counsel) disposed off 1,458 shares at an average price of $39.04 for $56921.0. The insider now directly holds 59,764 shares of Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD).