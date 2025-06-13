Who is the Top Investor In Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (SPPP)?

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSE: SPPP) is 34.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.69 and a high of $11.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SPPP stock was last observed hovering at around $11.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21%.

Currently trading at $11.97, the stock is 13.75% and 21.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.94 million and changing 1.79% at the moment leaves the stock 22.89% off its SMA200. SPPP registered 25.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.88%.

The stock witnessed a 24.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.27%, and is 12.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.11% over the week and 1.63% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 37.74% and 0.67% from its 52-week high.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FEDERATION DES CAISSES DESJARDINS DU QUEBEC with over 0.57 million shares valued at $5.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.4519 of the SPPP Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC. with 0.21 million shares valued at $2.01 million to account for 1.612 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RESOURCES INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC. which holds 0.19 million shares representing 1.4732 and valued at over $1.84 million, while IHT WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 0.9236 of the shares totaling 0.12 million with a market value of $1.15 million.