Who is the Top Investor In Sun Communities, Inc (SUI)?

Sun Communities, Inc (NYSE: SUI) is 5.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $105.71 and a high of $142.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SUI stock was last observed hovering at around $125.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38%.

Currently trading at $125.80, the stock is 2.10% and 3.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.95 million and changing 0.30% at the moment leaves the stock 1.09% off its SMA200. SUI registered 14.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.37%.

The stock witnessed a 4.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.47%, and is 0.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.99% over the week and 1.24% over the month.

Sun Communities, Inc (SUI) has around 6590 employees, a market worth around $16.06B and $3.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 198.99 and Fwd P/E is 35.63. Profit margin for the company is 2.26%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.01% and -11.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.48%).

with sales reaching $614.79M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 243.95% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -26.98% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -28.84% in year-over-year returns.

The shares outstanding are 127.59M, and float is at 126.03M with Short Float at 1.68%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 17.74 million shares valued at $2.14 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.3439 of the SUI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is COHEN & STEERS, INC. with 11.38 million shares valued at $1.37 billion to account for 9.1984 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 11.17 million shares representing 9.0314 and valued at over $1.34 billion, while NORGES BANK holds 5.3906 of the shares totaling 6.67 million with a market value of $802.45 million.

Sun Communities, Inc (SUI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BLAU JEFF, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BLAU JEFF bought 3,665 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 ’25 at a price of $117.99 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3665.0 shares.

Sun Communities, Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 05 ’24 that Underwood Baxter (CEO – Safe Harbor Marinas, LLC) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 05 ’24 and was made at $131.43 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 63462.0 shares of the SUI stock.