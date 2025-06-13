rts logo

Who is the Top Investor In T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)?

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ: TROW) is -16.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $77.85 and a high of $125.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TROW stock was last observed hovering at around $95.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.52%.

Currently trading at $94.58, the stock is -0.36% and 3.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.25 million and changing -0.55% at the moment leaves the stock -10.24% off its SMA200. TROW registered -17.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $91.3314 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $105.3754.

The stock witnessed a -2.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.76%, and is 1.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.93% over the week and 1.20% over the month.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) has around 8158 employees, a market worth around $20.84B and $7.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.73 and Fwd P/E is 11.14. Profit margin for the company is 27.64%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.49% and -24.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.00%).

with sales reaching $1.72B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.73% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.56% in year-over-year returns.

1470.0 institutions hold shares in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW), with institutional investors hold 81.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 221.06M, and float is at 216.20M with Short Float at 4.54%. Institutions hold 79.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 25.83 million shares valued at $2.98 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.5808 of the TROW Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 19.65 million shares valued at $2.27 billion to account for 8.8135 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 14.83 million shares representing 6.6511 and valued at over $1.71 billion, while CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC holds 2.9639 of the shares totaling 6.61 million with a market value of $762.14 million.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sawyer Dorothy C, the company’s VP. SEC filings show that Sawyer Dorothy C sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 11 ’25 at a price of $95.43 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44789.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12 ’25, Hiebler Jessica M (Principal Accounting Officer) disposed off 968 shares at an average price of $96.98 for $93879.0. The insider now directly holds 13,611 shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW).

