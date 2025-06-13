Who is the Top Investor In Talkspace Inc (TALK)?

Talkspace Inc (NASDAQ: TALK) is -2.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.60 and a high of $4.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TALK stock was last observed hovering at around $3.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1%.

Currently trading at $3.00, the stock is -2.92% and 0.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.41 million and changing -3.07% at the moment leaves the stock 3.05% off its SMA200. TALK registered 14.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.9871 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.91125.

The stock witnessed a -2.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.70%, and is -7.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.62% over the week and 4.25% over the month.

Talkspace Inc (TALK) has around 521 employees, a market worth around $501.95M and $194.36M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 179.64 and Fwd P/E is 31.32. Profit margin for the company is 1.51%. Distance from 52-week low is 87.50% and -31.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.59%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 339.67% this year

176.0 institutions hold shares in Talkspace Inc (TALK), with institutional investors hold 59.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 167.86M, and float is at 138.92M with Short Float at 3.34%. Institutions hold 57.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is NVP ASSOCIATES, LLC with over 14.7 million shares valued at $33.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.6923 of the TALK Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is HUDSON EXECUTIVE CAPITAL LP with 11.34 million shares valued at $22.53 million to account for 6.7045 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 7.7 million shares representing 4.5526 and valued at over $17.71 million, while REVOLUTION GROWTH MANAGEMENT COMPANY, INC. holds 4.5469 of the shares totaling 7.69 million with a market value of $17.69 million.

Talkspace Inc (TALK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Watson Katelyn, the company’s Chief Marketing Officer. SEC filings show that Watson Katelyn sold 39,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 ’25 at a price of $3.30 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.43 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02 ’25, Margolin Gil (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 3,516 shares at an average price of $3.24 for $11392.0. The insider now directly holds 293,941 shares of Talkspace Inc (TALK).