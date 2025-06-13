Who is the Top Investor In TE Connectivity plc (TEL)?

TE Connectivity plc (NYSE: TEL) is 16.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $116.30 and a high of $167.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TEL stock was last observed hovering at around $165.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25%.

Currently trading at $166.00, the stock is 2.24% and 11.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing 0.15% at the moment leaves the stock 11.76% off its SMA200. TEL registered 10.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $148.9628 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $148.53114.

The stock witnessed a 2.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.55%, and is 2.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.49% over the week and 1.02% over the month.

TE Connectivity plc (TEL) has around 87000 employees, a market worth around $49.23B and $16.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.38 and Fwd P/E is 18.39. Profit margin for the company is 8.67%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.73% and -1.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.06%).

with sales reaching $4.3B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.82% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.17% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.01% in year-over-year returns.

1463.0 institutions hold shares in TE Connectivity plc (TEL), with institutional investors hold 93.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 297.14M, and float is at 296.04M with Short Float at 1.67%. Institutions hold 93.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 28.19 million shares valued at $4.24 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.2108 of the TEL Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 24.77 million shares valued at $3.73 billion to account for 8.0945 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ which holds 20.42 million shares representing 6.6726 and valued at over $3.07 billion, while DODGE & COX holds 5.1526 of the shares totaling 15.77 million with a market value of $2.37 billion.

TE Connectivity plc (TEL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kroeger Shadrak W, the company’s Pres., Industrial Solutions. SEC filings show that Kroeger Shadrak W sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 ’25 at a price of $159.03 per share for a total of $3.98 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25976.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13 ’25, Jenkins John S (EVP & General Counsel) disposed off 20,400 shares at an average price of $162.85 for $3.32 million. The insider now directly holds 24,625 shares of TE Connectivity plc (TEL).