Who is the Top Investor In TREX Co., Inc (TREX)?

TREX Co., Inc (NYSE: TREX) is -17.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $49.01 and a high of $87.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TREX stock was last observed hovering at around $56.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36%.

Currently trading at $57.09, the stock is -0.50% and -0.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing 0.63% at the moment leaves the stock -11.90% off its SMA200. TREX registered -29.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.93%.

The stock witnessed a -7.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.72%, and is 0.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.87% over the week and 2.36% over the month.

TREX Co., Inc (TREX) has around 1838 employees, a market worth around $6.12B and $1.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.23 and Fwd P/E is 22.89. Profit margin for the company is 17.69%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.49% and -34.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.82%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 5.57% this year

The shares outstanding are 107.23M, and float is at 106.45M with Short Float at 7.01%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 14.08 million shares valued at $1.04 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.956 of the TREX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 10.28 million shares valued at $762.03 million to account for 9.4587 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. which holds 5.47 million shares representing 5.0351 and valued at over $405.64 million, while CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC holds 3.7827 of the shares totaling 4.11 million with a market value of $304.75 million.

TREX Co., Inc (TREX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rudolph Jacob T., the company’s SVP, CHRO. SEC filings show that Rudolph Jacob T. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 ’25 at a price of $60.27 per share for a total of $90410.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27527.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12 ’25, Fernandez Amy M. (SVP, CLO and Secretary) disposed off 2,366 shares at an average price of $61.17 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 24,569 shares of TREX Co., Inc (TREX).