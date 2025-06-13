Who is the Top Investor In UGI Corp (UGI)?

UGI Corp (NYSE: UGI) is 29.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.01 and a high of $36.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UGI stock was last observed hovering at around $36.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.54%.

Currently trading at $36.59, the stock is 2.06% and 7.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing 1.50% at the moment leaves the stock 23.91% off its SMA200. UGI registered 57.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.017 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.52915.

The stock witnessed a 5.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.42%, and is 3.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.87% over the week and 1.10% over the month.

UGI Corp (UGI) has around 9750 employees, a market worth around $7.85B and $7.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.07 and Fwd P/E is 11.42. Profit margin for the company is 7.28%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.24% and 0.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.59%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 3.27% this year

735.0 institutions hold shares in UGI Corp (UGI), with institutional investors hold 93.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 216.35M, and float is at 214.20M with Short Float at 4.66%. Institutions hold 93.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 27.77 million shares valued at $636.0 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.1826 of the UGI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 27.63 million shares valued at $632.78 million to account for 13.1159 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 9.36 million shares representing 4.4427 and valued at over $217.84 million, while FMR LLC holds 3.1479 of the shares totaling 6.63 million with a market value of $151.87 million.

UGI Corp (UGI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sharp Michael, the company’s President of Subsidiary. SEC filings show that Sharp Michael bought 4,806 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 ’25 at a price of $33.30 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4806.0 shares.