WisdomTree Inc (WT) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

WisdomTree Inc (NYSE: WT) is -2.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.47 and a high of $12.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WT stock was last observed hovering at around $10.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07%.

Currently trading at $10.24, the stock is 5.36% and 12.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.94 million and changing -0.68% at the moment leaves the stock 4.40% off its SMA200. WT registered 6.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.0856 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.80875.

The stock witnessed a 7.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.37%, and is 4.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.31% over the week and 1.47% over the month.

WisdomTree Inc (WT) has around 315 employees, a market worth around $1.51B and $439.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.90 and Fwd P/E is 13.91. Profit margin for the company is 15.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.08% and -17.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.90%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -48.20% this year

345.0 institutions hold shares in WisdomTree Inc (WT), with institutional investors hold 110.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 147.03M, and float is at 128.13M with Short Float at 11.27%. Institutions hold 96.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 18.48 million shares valued at $183.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.58 of the WT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 15.48 million shares valued at $153.36 million to account for 10.535 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AZORA CAPITAL LP which holds 9.47 million shares representing 6.445 and valued at over $93.82 million, while ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC holds 5.7436 of the shares totaling 8.44 million with a market value of $83.61 million.

WisdomTree Inc (WT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Marinof Alexis, the company’s Head of Europe. SEC filings show that Marinof Alexis sold 90,980 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 04 ’25 at a price of $9.87 per share for a total of $0.9 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02 ’24, ETFS Capital Limited. () disposed off 3,000,000 shares at an average price of $11.34 for $34.02 million. The insider now directly holds 12,250,000 shares of WisdomTree Inc (WT).