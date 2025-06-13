Zhongchao Inc (ZCMD) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Zhongchao Inc (NASDAQ: ZCMD) is -18.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.95 and a high of $2.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZCMD stock was last observed hovering at around $1.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28%.

Currently trading at $1.32, the stock is 11.92% and 9.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.24 million and changing 26.92% at the moment leaves the stock -7.09% off its SMA200. ZCMD registered -2.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.19914 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.421455.

The stock witnessed a 15.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.13%, and is 23.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.89% over the week and 9.69% over the month.

Zhongchao Inc (ZCMD) has around 111 employees, a market worth around $33.33M and $15.86M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -4.05%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.95% and -55.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.08%).

3.0 institutions hold shares in Zhongchao Inc (ZCMD), with institutional investors hold 0.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.84M, and float is at 24.28M with Short Float at 0.02%. Institutions hold 0.12% of the Float.