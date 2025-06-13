rts logo

Zillow Group Inc (Z) Volatility At 1.01%, Should You Add A Position?

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: Z) is -3.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.67 and a high of $89.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The Z stock was last observed hovering at around $71.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.65%.

Currently trading at $71.77, the stock is 4.80% and 7.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.5 million and changing 0.91% at the moment leaves the stock 1.97% off its SMA200. Z registered 64.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $66.9318 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $70.3836.

The stock witnessed a 2.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.97%, and is 2.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.01% over the week and 1.46% over the month.

Zillow Group Inc (Z) has around 6856 employees, a market worth around $17.27B and $2.31B in sales. Fwd P/E is 31.92. Profit margin for the company is -3.51%. Distance from 52-week low is 72.23% and -19.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.68%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 20.54% this year

711.0 institutions hold shares in Zillow Group Inc (Z), with institutional investors hold 103.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 183.23M, and float is at 162.81M with Short Float at 8.56%. Institutions hold 95.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD with over 36.25 million shares valued at $1.68 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.5271 of the Z Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 21.65 million shares valued at $1.0 billion to account for 9.2722 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are INDEPENDENT FRANCHISE PARTNERS LLP which holds 12.02 million shares representing 5.1498 and valued at over $557.71 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 3.7249 of the shares totaling 8.7 million with a market value of $403.4 million.

Zillow Group Inc (Z) Insider Activity

Zillow Group Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 ’25 that BLACHFORD ERIK C (Director) sold a total of 965 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 ’25 and was made at $70.35 per share for $67888.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35474.0 shares of the Z stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 09 ’25, BLACHFORD ERIK C (Director) Proposed Sale 965 shares at an average price of $70.35 for $67888.0. The insider now directly holds shares of Zillow Group Inc (Z).

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.