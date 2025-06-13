Zillow Group Inc (Z) Volatility At 1.01%, Should You Add A Position?

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: Z) is -3.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.67 and a high of $89.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The Z stock was last observed hovering at around $71.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.65%.

Currently trading at $71.77, the stock is 4.80% and 7.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.5 million and changing 0.91% at the moment leaves the stock 1.97% off its SMA200. Z registered 64.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $66.9318 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $70.3836.

The stock witnessed a 2.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.97%, and is 2.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.01% over the week and 1.46% over the month.

Zillow Group Inc (Z) has around 6856 employees, a market worth around $17.27B and $2.31B in sales. Fwd P/E is 31.92. Profit margin for the company is -3.51%. Distance from 52-week low is 72.23% and -19.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.68%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 20.54% this year

711.0 institutions hold shares in Zillow Group Inc (Z), with institutional investors hold 103.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 183.23M, and float is at 162.81M with Short Float at 8.56%. Institutions hold 95.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD with over 36.25 million shares valued at $1.68 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.5271 of the Z Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 21.65 million shares valued at $1.0 billion to account for 9.2722 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are INDEPENDENT FRANCHISE PARTNERS LLP which holds 12.02 million shares representing 5.1498 and valued at over $557.71 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 3.7249 of the shares totaling 8.7 million with a market value of $403.4 million.

Zillow Group Inc (Z) Insider Activity

Zillow Group Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 ’25 that BLACHFORD ERIK C (Director) sold a total of 965 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 ’25 and was made at $70.35 per share for $67888.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35474.0 shares of the Z stock.

