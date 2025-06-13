ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (ZVSA) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ZVSA) is -31.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.47 and a high of $6.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZVSA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $0.73, the stock is 19.73% and 11.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing 3.77% at the moment leaves the stock -44.91% off its SMA200. ZVSA registered -84.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.28%.

The stock witnessed a 40.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.05%, and is 12.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.89% over the week and 4.62% over the month.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (ZVSA) has around 7 employees, a market worth around $3.48M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 54.08% and -88.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-108.77%).

The shares outstanding are 4.77M, and float is at 4.76M with Short Float at 6.32%.