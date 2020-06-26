Which Institutions Own Shares In IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV)?

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV) is -11.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $81.79 and a high of $169.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The IQV stock was last observed hovering at around $136.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.33% off its average median price target of $160.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.26% off the consensus price target high of $175.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 0.14% higher than the price target low of $138.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $137.80, the stock is -4.30% and -0.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing 0.97% at the moment leaves the stock -3.21% off its SMA200. IQV registered -11.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $141.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $140.45.

The stock witnessed a -4.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.12%, and is -1.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.27% over the week and 3.13% over the month.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) has around 67000 employees, a market worth around $26.45B and $11.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 125.55 and Fwd P/E is 18.87. Profit margin for the company is 2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.48% and -18.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) is a “Buy”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.05 with sales reaching $2.4B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -12.40% in year-over-year returns.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) Top Institutional Holders

997 institutions hold shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV), with 1.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.79% while institutional investors hold 94.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 192.70M, and float is at 185.88M with Short Float at 1.48%. Institutions hold 93.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.73 million shares valued at $2.13 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.33% of the IQV Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 13.79 million shares valued at $1.49 billion to account for 7.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 7.94 million shares representing 4.16% and valued at over $856.65 million, while Longview Partners (Guernsey) LTD holds 3.61% of the shares totaling 6.88 million with a market value of $742.55 million.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BOUSBIB ARI. SEC filings show that BOUSBIB ARI sold 164,877 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $150.11 per share for a total of $24.75 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.65 million shares.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that BOUSBIB ARI sold a total of 19,443 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $150.00 per share for $2.92 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.65 million shares of the IQV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 21, Knightly Kevin C disposed off 2,191 shares at an average price of $163.43 for $0.36 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV).

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) that is trading -40.46% down over the past 12 months. ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) is 9.88% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.85% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.97.