A peek at McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX): Who has invested in It?

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) is 11.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.53 and a high of $2.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The MUX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $2.05 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.36% off the consensus price target high of $2.75 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 16.47% higher than the price target low of $1.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.42, the stock is 12.56% and 31.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.03 million and changing -2.74% at the moment leaves the stock 28.49% off its SMA200. MUX registered -28.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 15.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.1373 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0017.

The stock witnessed a 27.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.21%, and is 5.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.02% over the week and 7.34% over the month.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) has around 448 employees, a market worth around $552.05M and $132.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.92. Distance from 52-week low is 167.92% and -33.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.90%).

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

McEwen Mining Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $18.07M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.10% year-over-year.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Top Institutional Holders

160 institutions hold shares in McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX), with 82.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.57% while institutional investors hold 31.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 400.37M, and float is at 315.99M with Short Float at 16.87%. Institutions hold 25.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 18.26 million shares valued at $12.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.56% of the MUX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 11.58 million shares valued at $7.65 million to account for 2.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 8.35 million shares representing 2.09% and valued at over $5.52 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 1.42% of the shares totaling 5.7 million with a market value of $3.76 million.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading 298.20% up over the past 12 months. First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is 30.34% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.91% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 52.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.72.