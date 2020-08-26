The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL), Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (NYSE: CBL) shares are -81.68% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.66% or -$0.01 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +37.33% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -82.19% down YTD and -23.01% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -0.10% and 2.61% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 19, 2018, JP Morgan recommended the CBL stock is a Underweight, while earlier, BTIG Research had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on May 31, 2019. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 4.20 to suggest that the CBL stock is a “Moderate Sell. 4 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.19. The forecasts give the CBL & Associates Properties Inc. stock a price target range of $0.25 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.15. The two limits represent an upside potential of 24.0% or -26.67%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -33.30% in the current quarter to -$0.19, up from the -$0.26 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.34, down -17.80% from -$0.74 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.26 and -$0.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.55 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 31 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 14 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 38,157,990 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 562,405. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,115,248 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

LEBOVITZ STEPHEN D, a CEO at the company, sold 310,000 shares worth $61380.0 at $0.20 per share on May 15. The CEO had earlier sold another 31,818 CBL shares valued at $6421.0 on May 15. The shares were sold at $0.20 per share. LEBOVITZ MICHAEL I (President) sold 150,000 shares at $0.20 per share on May 15 for a total of $30165.0 while LEBOVITZ CHARLES B, (Chairman of the Board) sold 400 shares on May 15 for $85.0 with each share fetching $0.21.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), on the other hand, is trading around $2023.34 with a market cap of $368.21B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $1293.75 and spell out a less modest performance – a -56.39% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $8.7 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Tesla Inc. (TSLA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TSLA’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 4.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $940.0 million. This represented a 84.43% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $6.04 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.50 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$2.31 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $38.13 billion from $37.25 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $524.0 million, significantly higher than the $224.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$477.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 151 times at Tesla Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 59 times and accounting for 73,096 shares. Insider sales totaled 74,225 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 92 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -33.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 38.22M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.20% with a share float percentage of 148.29M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tesla Inc. having a total of 1,319 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 11.77 million shares worth more than $12.71 billion. As of Jun 29, 2020, Baillie Gifford and Company held 6.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the investment firm holding over 10.68 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.53 billion and represent 5.73% of shares outstanding.