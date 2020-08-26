What should you know before buying stock in Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) is 5.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.26 and a high of $7.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The PRTY stock was last observed hovering at around $2.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.5% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -146.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.46, the stock is 27.10% and 48.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.76 million and changing 5.58% at the moment leaves the stock 53.67% off its SMA200. PRTY registered -47.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.79% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.05M.

The stock witnessed a 67.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 148.26%, and is 12.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.94% over the week and 14.28% over the month.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) has around 10400 employees, a market worth around $260.64M and $1.94B in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.88. Profit margin for the company is -63.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 846.15% and -66.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.60%).

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Party City Holdco Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.32 with sales reaching $489.28M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -557.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -22.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.40% in year-over-year returns.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Top Institutional Holders

162 institutions hold shares in Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY), with 5.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.46% while institutional investors hold 85.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 93.42M, and float is at 85.29M with Short Float at 11.97%. Institutions hold 81.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CAS Investment Partners, LLC with over 10.67 million shares valued at $15.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.28% of the PRTY Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 7.39 million shares valued at $11.02 million to account for 7.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.6 million shares representing 3.81% and valued at over $5.37 million, while Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. holds 2.95% of the shares totaling 2.79 million with a market value of $4.16 million.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SOSIN CLIFFORD, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that SOSIN CLIFFORD bought 240,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 21 at a price of $2.02 per share for a total of $0.48 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12.29 million shares.

Party City Holdco Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 20 that MATTHEWS NORMAN S (Director) bought a total of 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 20 and was made at $2.00 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.71 million shares of the PRTY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12, SOSIN CLIFFORD (10% Owner) acquired 69,579 shares at an average price of $1.93 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 12,050,199 shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY).

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RH (RH) that is trading 119.95% up over the past 12 months. Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) is -16.78% down on the 1-year trading charts.