Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) up 35.12% since start of the year

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) is 35.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.06 and a high of $3.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The SWN stock was last observed hovering at around $3.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.6% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -36.25% lower than the price target low of $2.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.27, the stock is 5.47% and 10.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 25.1 million and changing 2.19% at the moment leaves the stock 20.38% off its SMA200. SWN registered 42.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.9914 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.8110.

The stock witnessed a 8.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.28%, and is 0.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.94% over the week and 6.47% over the month.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) has around 923 employees, a market worth around $2.12B and $2.27B in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.13. Distance from 52-week low is 208.49% and -16.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.60%).

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is a “Hold”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 19 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Southwestern Energy Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/25/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.15 with sales reaching $720.85M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 77.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -22.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.20% in year-over-year returns.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Top Institutional Holders

367 institutions hold shares in Southwestern Energy Company (SWN), with 3.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.59% while institutional investors hold 94.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 674.42M, and float is at 601.22M with Short Float at 8.49%. Institutions hold 93.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 91.91 million shares valued at $215.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.18% of the SWN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 87.57 million shares valued at $205.8 million to account for 14.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 67.54 million shares representing 11.15% and valued at over $158.72 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 6.35% of the shares totaling 38.43 million with a market value of $90.32 million.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hess Corporation (HES) that is trading -16.27% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -19.11% from the last report on Oct 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 60.78 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.22.