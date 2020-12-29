Will Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE: MIC) is -12.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.50 and a high of $45.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The MIC stock was last observed hovering at around $37.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $43.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.7% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -10.74% lower than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.65, the stock is 10.71% and 21.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.02 million and changing -0.24% at the moment leaves the stock 32.39% off its SMA200. MIC registered -12.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.76.

The stock witnessed a 12.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.86%, and is 1.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.22% over the week and 2.75% over the month.

Daily trading lessons right to your inbox Get 12 free stock market lessons delivered to your email from Investor's Business Daily, the leader in investing education for over 35 years. We’ll cover the basics of better investing and show you how to give yourself an edge in the market.

GET FREE LESSON outside the norm. Sponsored

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) has around 909 employees, a market worth around $3.17B and $1.05B in sales. Fwd P/E is 32.18. Profit margin for the company is -83.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 201.20% and -18.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/24/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.21 with sales reaching $339.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 46.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -23.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -20.00% in year-over-year returns.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) Top Institutional Holders

333 institutions hold shares in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC), with 246.77k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.28% while institutional investors hold 82.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 87.03M, and float is at 86.95M with Short Float at 3.33%. Institutions hold 81.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Macquarie Group Limited with over 13.76 million shares valued at $370.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.78% of the MIC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Eminence Capital, LP with 8.49 million shares valued at $228.29 million to account for 9.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 6.17 million shares representing 7.07% and valued at over $165.87 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.48% of the shares totaling 4.78 million with a market value of $128.5 million.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that MACQUARIE GROUP LTD sold 65,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 20 at a price of $15.18 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13.39 million shares.