This Indicator Is Supporting PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI)

PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PDLI) is -0.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.90 and a high of $3.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The PDLI stock was last observed hovering at around $2.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 1.2% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 1.2% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.47, the stock is -4.44% and 2.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 30.2 million and changing -8.52% at the moment leaves the stock -7.26% off its SMA200. PDLI registered -0.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.5188 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.8388.

The stock witnessed a -2.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.28%, and is -4.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.18% over the week and 4.28% over the month.

PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) has around 75 employees, a market worth around $274.74M and $47.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 30.15% and -29.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.00%).

PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

PDL BioPharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -77.60% year-over-year.

PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) Top Institutional Holders

196 institutions hold shares in PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI), with 2.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.27% while institutional investors hold 98.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 111.23M, and float is at 79.23M with Short Float at 14.98%. Institutions hold 96.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 9.81 million shares valued at $30.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.59% of the PDLI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 9.32 million shares valued at $29.35 million to account for 8.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Park West Asset Management LLC which holds 9.17 million shares representing 8.03% and valued at over $28.9 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 6.65% of the shares totaling 7.6 million with a market value of $23.93 million.

PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Silver Point Capital L.P., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Silver Point Capital L.P. bought 268,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 29 at a price of $2.69 per share for a total of $0.72 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17.46 million shares.

PDL BioPharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 28 that Silver Point Capital L.P. (10% Owner) bought a total of 235,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 28 and was made at $2.70 per share for $0.63 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17.19 million shares of the PDLI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 24, Silver Point Capital L.P. (10% Owner) acquired 128,000 shares at an average price of $2.65 for $0.34 million. The insider now directly holds 16,954,460 shares of PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI).

PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 27.07% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.78% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.2.