Which Institutions Own Shares In Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI)?

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ: HCDI) is -19.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.40 and a high of $8.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The HCDI stock was last observed hovering at around $3.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.44%.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $3.07, the stock is -31.43% and -34.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.25 million and changing -12.54% at the moment leaves the stock -38.53% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.5885 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.9945.

The stock witnessed a -33.65% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.18%, and is -19.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.62% over the week and 12.14% over the month.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) has around 40 employees, a market worth around $21.45M and $39.29M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -9.71% and -63.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 116.90% this year.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI), with 3.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 61.48% while institutional investors hold 17.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.18M, and float is at 2.17M with Short Float at 0.31%. Institutions hold 6.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HOHIMER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC with over 2.86 million shares valued at $12.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 50.88% of the HCDI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is MYDA Advisors LLC with 50000.0 shares valued at $0.28 million to account for 0.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Zeke Capital Advisors LLC which holds 30000.0 shares representing 0.53% and valued at over $0.17 million, while Intellectus Partners, LLC holds 0.42% of the shares totaling 23416.0 with a market value of $0.13 million.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Griffin Sterling, the company’s President/CEO. SEC filings show that Griffin Sterling sold 82,826 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $4.59 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.73 million shares.