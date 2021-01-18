Check out this: 2U Inc. (TWOU) is on the verge of a huge rally

2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) is 6.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.51 and a high of $49.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The TWOU stock was last observed hovering at around $44.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.43% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.38% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -25.44% lower than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.65, the stock is 4.06% and 16.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing -3.24% at the moment leaves the stock 20.52% off its SMA200. TWOU registered 95.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.90% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.97M.

The stock witnessed a 18.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.56%, and is -3.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.04% over the week and 5.93% over the month.

2U Inc. (TWOU) has around 3749 employees, a market worth around $3.18B and $722.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -30.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 270.55% and -13.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.70%).

2U Inc. (TWOU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 2U Inc. (TWOU) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

2U Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $208.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -458.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 33.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 27.60% in year-over-year returns.

2U Inc. (TWOU) Top Institutional Holders

333 institutions hold shares in 2U Inc. (TWOU), with 1.63M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.27% while institutional investors hold 110.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 68.58M, and float is at 65.18M with Short Float at 18.68%. Institutions hold 107.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 13.24 million shares valued at $448.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.37% of the TWOU Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.07 million shares valued at $205.62 million to account for 8.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. which holds 6.06 million shares representing 8.40% and valued at over $205.07 million, while Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. holds 8.40% of the shares totaling 6.06 million with a market value of $205.07 million.

2U Inc. (TWOU) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at 2U Inc. (TWOU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Norden Matthew J., the company’s Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Norden Matthew J. sold 3,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 11 at a price of $43.33 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82893.0 shares.

2U Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 31 that Kenigsberg James (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 33,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 31 and was made at $47.00 per share for $1.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the TWOU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 02, Paucek Christopher J (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 150,000 shares at an average price of $39.62 for $5.94 million. The insider now directly holds 403,600 shares of 2U Inc. (TWOU).

2U Inc. (TWOU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include News Corporation (NWSA) that is 25.42% higher over the past 12 months. Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) is 35.28% up on the 1-year trading charts.