Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

62 institutions hold shares in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR), with institutional investors hold 3.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 204.24M, and float is at 69.23M with Short Float at 1.87%. Institutions hold 3.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.29 million shares valued at $3.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.09% of the BBAR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Acadian Asset Management with 0.63 million shares valued at $1.6 million to account for 1.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 0.62 million shares representing 1.48% and valued at over $1.55 million, while Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1.47% of the shares totaling 0.61 million with a market value of $1.54 million.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) is -10.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.10 and a high of $5.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BBAR stock was last observed hovering at around $2.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.59% off the consensus price target high of $6.32 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 4.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.87, the stock is -0.71% and -7.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing 0.70% at the moment leaves the stock -12.80% off its SMA200. BBAR registered -39.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.0136 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.1695.

The stock witnessed a -4.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.99%, and is 1.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.32% over the week and 4.42% over the month.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) has around 6242 employees, a market worth around $1.09B and $1.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.09 and Fwd P/E is 4.36. Profit margin for the company is 11.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.67% and -43.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (43.90%).

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) is a “Sell”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.15 with sales reaching $204.36M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 222.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -36.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -44.50% in year-over-year returns.