Titan International Inc. (TWI) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

146 institutions hold shares in Titan International Inc. (TWI), with 3.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.83% while institutional investors hold 70.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 60.93M, and float is at 57.80M with Short Float at 3.34%. Institutions hold 66.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MHR Fund Management, LLC with over 8.01 million shares valued at $23.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.04% of the TWI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.54 million shares valued at $16.01 million to account for 9.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 3.85 million shares representing 6.27% and valued at over $11.13 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.72% of the shares totaling 3.51 million with a market value of $10.15 million.

Titan International Inc. (NYSE: TWI) is 54.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.05 and a high of $7.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TWI stock was last observed hovering at around $7.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $7.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.37% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 0.13% higher than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.49, the stock is 9.25% and 30.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing 1.22% at the moment leaves the stock 142.21% off its SMA200. TWI registered 148.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 371.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.84.

The stock witnessed a 43.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 164.66%, and is 11.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.39% over the week and 7.86% over the month.

Titan International Inc. (TWI) has around 6200 employees, a market worth around $446.33M and $1.23B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 613.33% and -5.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.70%).

Titan International Inc. (TWI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Titan International Inc. (TWI) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Titan International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.23 with sales reaching $295.19M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -15.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.20% in year-over-year returns.

Titan International Inc. (TWI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Titan International Inc. (TWI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by COWGER GARY L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that COWGER GARY L bought 42,245 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $1.66 per share for a total of $70127.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 73760.0 shares.

Titan International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that COWGER GARY L (Director) bought a total of 7,755 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $1.66 per share for $12873.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31515.0 shares of the TWI stock.

Titan International Inc. (TWI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) that is 74.42% higher over the past 12 months. Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) is 39.44% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.77% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.78 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.62.