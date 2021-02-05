Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (XIN) on Track to Reach $6.93 in a Year

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (NYSE: XIN) is 7.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.68 and a high of $3.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The XIN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $6.93 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.95% off the consensus price target high of $6.93 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 65.95% higher than the price target low of $6.93 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.36, the stock is 0.04% and -0.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 3.06% at the moment leaves the stock 6.27% off its SMA200. XIN registered -27.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.3303 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.1436.

The stock witnessed a 8.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.87%, and is -0.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.00% over the week and 5.08% over the month.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (XIN) has around 1947 employees, a market worth around $160.95M and $1.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.81 and Fwd P/E is 1.63. Profit margin for the company is -0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.48% and -30.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (XIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (XIN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/14/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.84 with sales reaching $924.55M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.90% this year.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (XIN) Top Institutional Holders

42 institutions hold shares in Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (XIN), with institutional investors hold 4.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 65.60M, and float is at 29.94M with Short Float at 0.08%. Institutions hold 4.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 0.95 million shares valued at $1.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.76% of the XIN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Acadian Asset Management with 0.88 million shares valued at $1.66 million to account for 1.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.2 million shares representing 0.37% and valued at over $0.38 million, while Mackenzie Financial Corporation holds 0.27% of the shares totaling 0.14 million with a market value of $0.27 million.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (XIN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) that is trading -13.48% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -19.9% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 28080.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.22.