Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) Volatility At 3.43%, Should You Add A Position?

377 institutions hold shares in Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT), with 2.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.27% while institutional investors hold 102.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 111.91M, and float is at 109.88M with Short Float at 4.93%. Institutions hold 100.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 12.55 million shares valued at $464.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.17% of the ESNT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 10.03 million shares valued at $371.31 million to account for 8.92% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 9.81 million shares representing 8.72% and valued at over $363.01 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 4.47% of the shares totaling 5.02 million with a market value of $185.89 million.

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) is 3.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.52 and a high of $52.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ESNT stock was last observed hovering at around $43.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.96% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.34% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 7.02% higher than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.63, the stock is -2.02% and -0.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing 2.20% at the moment leaves the stock 16.06% off its SMA200. ESNT registered -13.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $44.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.13.

The stock witnessed a -5.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.41%, and is 3.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.43% over the week and 3.82% over the month.

Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) has around 383 employees, a market worth around $5.04B and $936.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.44 and Fwd P/E is 8.26. Profit margin for the company is 46.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 154.74% and -15.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.60%).

Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Essent Group Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.21 with sales reaching $251.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.70% in year-over-year returns.

Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gibbons Mary Lourdes, the company’s SVP and Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Gibbons Mary Lourdes sold 3,850 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 11 at a price of $48.09 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Essent Group Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 08 that Gibbons Mary Lourdes (SVP and Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 1,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 08 and was made at $48.00 per share for $67200.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the ESNT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 07, Gibbons Mary Lourdes (SVP and Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $46.09 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 211,412 shares of Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT).

Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) that is trading -19.33% down over the past 12 months. MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) is -13.19% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.35% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.57.