Which institution holds the most shares in STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (SSKN)

26 institutions hold shares in STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (SSKN), with 1.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.57% while institutional investors hold 75.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.76M, and float is at 20.45M with Short Float at 1.05%. Institutions hold 72.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with over 4.69 million shares valued at $6.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.87% of the SSKN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.38 million shares valued at $1.86 million to account for 4.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cannell Capital LLC which holds 1.03 million shares representing 3.05% and valued at over $1.39 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 1.89% of the shares totaling 0.64 million with a market value of $0.86 million.

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN) is 26.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.75 and a high of $2.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SSKN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $3.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 36.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.90, the stock is 7.83% and 15.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -1.04% at the moment leaves the stock 34.25% off its SMA200. SSKN registered 4.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.6179 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.4731.

The stock witnessed a 29.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.29%, and is 7.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.62% over the week and 9.26% over the month.

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (SSKN) has around 115 employees, a market worth around $63.54M and $25.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -17.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 152.66% and -16.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.10%).

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (SSKN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (SSKN) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $6.69M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -26.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -24.80% in year-over-year returns.

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (SSKN) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (SSKN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (SSKN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR) that is trading 25.25% up over the past 12 months. iCAD Inc. (ICAD) is 112.85% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 98.53% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3150.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.38.