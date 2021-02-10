CSW Industrials Inc. (CSWI) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

230 institutions hold shares in CSW Industrials Inc. (CSWI), with 1.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.28% while institutional investors hold 82.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.96M, and float is at 13.73M with Short Float at 0.91%. Institutions hold 76.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wells Fargo & Company with over 1.39 million shares valued at $107.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.42% of the CSWI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.98 million shares valued at $109.94 million to account for 6.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.73 million shares representing 4.94% and valued at over $56.53 million, while Janus Henderson Group PLC holds 4.58% of the shares totaling 0.68 million with a market value of $52.43 million.

CSW Industrials Inc. (NASDAQ: CSWI) is 14.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.13 and a high of $127.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CSWI stock was last observed hovering at around $126.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.92% off its average median price target of $140.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.6% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 1.46% higher than the price target low of $130.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $128.10, the stock is 4.49% and 10.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 81366.0 and changing 1.52% at the moment leaves the stock 48.20% off its SMA200. CSWI registered 76.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 71.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $119.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $94.62.

The stock witnessed a 4.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.36%, and is 4.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.00% over the week and 3.73% over the month.

CSW Industrials Inc. (CSWI) has around 730 employees, a market worth around $1.96B and $378.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.19 and Fwd P/E is 26.33. Distance from 52-week low is 155.54% and 0.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.50%).

CSW Industrials Inc. (CSWI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CSW Industrials Inc. (CSWI) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CSW Industrials Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.99 with sales reaching $117.09M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 18.90% in year-over-year returns.

CSW Industrials Inc. (CSWI) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at CSW Industrials Inc. (CSWI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Armes Joseph B, the company’s Chairman, President & CEO. SEC filings show that Armes Joseph B sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 15 at a price of $123.79 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43311.0 shares.

CSW Industrials Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Armes Joseph B (Chairman, President & CEO) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $114.64 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45311.0 shares of the CSWI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, Armes Joseph B (Chairman, President & CEO) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $109.49 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 47,311 shares of CSW Industrials Inc. (CSWI).

CSW Industrials Inc. (CSWI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) that is trading 64.91% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 27.85% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 90620.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.38.