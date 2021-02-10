Systemax Inc. (SYX) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

153 institutions hold shares in Systemax Inc. (SYX), with 21.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 57.97% while institutional investors hold 70.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.50M, and float is at 15.71M with Short Float at 0.63%. Institutions hold 29.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Prescott General Partners LLC with over 1.78 million shares valued at $42.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.75% of the SYX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.21 million shares valued at $28.86 million to account for 3.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.01 million shares representing 2.70% and valued at over $24.15 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 2.50% of the shares totaling 0.94 million with a market value of $33.6 million.

Systemax Inc. (NYSE: SYX) is 24.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.24 and a high of $45.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SYX stock was last observed hovering at around $43.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.74% off its average median price target of $46.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.0% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 3.0% higher than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.62, the stock is 10.80% and 21.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 1.69% at the moment leaves the stock 77.93% off its SMA200. SYX registered 110.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 103.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.25.

The stock witnessed a 15.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 61.85%, and is 3.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.34% over the week and 2.99% over the month.

Systemax Inc. (SYX) has around 1430 employees, a market worth around $1.65B and $977.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.46 and Fwd P/E is 23.18. Profit margin for the company is 6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 236.88% and -1.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.50%).

Systemax Inc. (SYX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Systemax Inc. (SYX) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Systemax Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.44 with sales reaching $258.61M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.40% in year-over-year returns.

Systemax Inc. (SYX) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Systemax Inc. (SYX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shetty Manoj, the company’s SVP & Chief Info Officer. SEC filings show that Shetty Manoj sold 3,746 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 18 at a price of $35.15 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3559.0 shares.

Systemax Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Chaturbedi Ritesh (SVP & Chief Operations Officer) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $37.78 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2417.0 shares of the SYX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Shetty Manoj (SVP & Chief Info Officer) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $37.67 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 3,559 shares of Systemax Inc. (SYX).

Systemax Inc. (SYX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) that is trading 1152.72% up over the past 12 months. Gaia Inc. (GAIA) is 11.12% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.28% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 84730.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.96.