Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

685 institutions hold shares in Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF), with 14.99M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.88% while institutional investors hold 82.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 136.70M, and float is at 122.39M with Short Float at 1.48%. Institutions hold 73.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 14.11 million shares valued at $1.35 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.26% of the RJF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.79 million shares valued at $930.83 million to account for 9.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 5.27 million shares representing 3.83% and valued at over $383.69 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.69% of the shares totaling 5.07 million with a market value of $369.24 million.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is 17.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.21 and a high of $111.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RJF stock was last observed hovering at around $110.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.86% off its average median price target of $115.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.85% off the consensus price target high of $148.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -4.35% lower than the price target low of $108.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $112.70, the stock is 9.00% and 14.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.76 million and changing 1.68% at the moment leaves the stock 40.95% off its SMA200. RJF registered 16.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $100.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $84.81.

The stock witnessed a 9.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.67%, and is 6.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.12% over the week and 2.24% over the month.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) has around 14800 employees, a market worth around $15.29B and $8.37B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.28 and Fwd P/E is 13.41. Profit margin for the company is 10.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 107.90% and 0.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Raymond James Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.04 with sales reaching $2.22B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.50% in year-over-year returns.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) Insider Activity

A total of 159 insider transactions have happened at Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 88 and purchases happening 71 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JAMES THOMAS A, the company’s Chairman Emeritus. SEC filings show that JAMES THOMAS A sold 120,604 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $111.15 per share for a total of $13.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11.77 million shares.

Raymond James Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 08 that JAMES THOMAS A (Chairman Emeritus) sold a total of 81,378 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 08 and was made at $110.26 per share for $8.97 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11.9 million shares of the RJF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Allison Paul D (Chair, President & CEO RJ Ltd.) disposed off 7,000 shares at an average price of $100.95 for $0.71 million. The insider now directly holds 18,613 shares of Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF).

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) that is trading 16.84% up over the past 12 months. Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB) is -29.62% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.66% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.78 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.28.