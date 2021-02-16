3 Stocks to Watch: CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Trimble Inc. (TRMB)

CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE: CBRE) shares are 13.73% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.27% or -$0.19 lower in the latest trading session. However, the stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +21.36% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 26.67% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is 5.80% and 15.40% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On April 09, 2020, JP Morgan recommended the CBRE stock is Neutral, while earlier, Goldman had Initiated the stock as a Buy on January 25, 2021. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the CBRE stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $71.14 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $64.86. The forecasts give the CBRE Group Inc. stock a price target range of $74.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $54.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 3.86% or -31.74%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 73.80% in the current quarter to $0.94, down from the $1.32 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.76, down -4.20% from $3.71 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.46 and $0.8. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.27 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 38 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 46 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 623,911 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 553,039. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 107,582 and 117,879 in purchases and sales respectively.

Dhandapani Chandra, a Chief Administrative Officer at the company, sold 2,589 shares worth $0.16 million at $61.02 per share on Nov 27. The Global CEO, Advisory Services had earlier sold another 659 CBRE shares valued at $40851.0 on Dec 01. The shares were sold at $61.99 per share. Midler Laurence H (EVP, GC & Chief Risk Officer) sold 7,500 shares at $49.90 per share on Sep 15 for a total of $0.37 million while Queenan Daniel G, (Global CEO, Advisory Services) sold 6,506 shares on Sep 01 for $0.3 million with each share fetching $46.80.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) jumped 9.64% to $4.55 in the recent trading session on Tuesday. Its market capitalization reached $371,293,881. The stock has a 52-week high price of $6.00 and its 52-week low was recorded at $1.00, while during recent trade its minimum price was $4.20 and it gained the highest price of $4.55.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) has recently engaged Anthony L.G. PLLC to assist with SEC reporting requirements and assist with all SEC legal matters.

To assess areas, manufacture, distribute, and recover efficiently, SGTM currently has two wholly-owned subsidiary companies:

National Storm Recovery, LLC

National Storm Recovery, LLC, is a company with specialized expertise in removing hazardous trees, debris hauling, and debris management. Management of the company evaluates and strategizes storms through the deployment of its mobile command centres at strategic locations, in coordination with its national partners, which include government agencies, prime contractors and subcontractors.

Over the last 40 years, Central Florida Arborcare has perfected its technique for properly removing trees and providing tree care and services. CFA’s services range from tree removal, stump grinding, tree care, to grapple hauling, to storm recovery, all designed to keep properties safe and businesses operating as usual.

Mulch Manufacturing, Inc.

Mulch Manufacturing, Inc., which is vertically integrated, receiving a significant volume of wood fibres recovered from Central Florida Arborcare through Central Florida Arbor Care, has a complete product line and a distribution system to serve potential customers.

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB), on the other hand, is trading around $76.28 with a market cap of $18.27B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $76.40 and spell out a more modest performance – a 0.16% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.37 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Trimble Inc. (TRMB) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TRMB’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 11.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $338.1 million. This represented a 57.32% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $792.1 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.34 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.31 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Mar 2021, the total assets figure advanced to $6.62 billion from $6.64 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $483.7 million, significantly higher than the $462.8 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $438.6 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 42 times at Trimble Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 217,616 shares. Insider sales totaled 233,839 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 25 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.18M shares after the latest sales, with 166.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.30% with a share float percentage of 245.15M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Trimble Inc. having a total of 711 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 25.11 million shares worth more than $1.68 billion. As of Dec 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 10.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 23.31 million shares as of Sep 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.14 billion and represent 9.32% of shares outstanding.