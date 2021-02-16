New Big Money Means TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TACT) Investors Could Reap Benefit

36 institutions hold shares in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TACT), with 322.42k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.61% while institutional investors hold 45.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.55M, and float is at 7.30M with Short Float at 0.17%. Institutions hold 43.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. with over 0.51 million shares valued at $2.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.76% of the TACT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.43 million shares valued at $3.04 million to account for 4.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.36 million shares representing 4.06% and valued at over $1.81 million, while Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. holds 3.36% of the shares totaling 0.3 million with a market value of $1.5 million.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TACT) is 47.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.87 and a high of $11.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TACT stock was last observed hovering at around $8.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.53% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.69% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 34.69% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.45, the stock is 11.19% and 19.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 17.15% at the moment leaves the stock 66.24% off its SMA200. TACT registered 0.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 87.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.20.

The stock witnessed a 11.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.75%, and is 22.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.36% over the week and 7.23% over the month.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TACT) has around 134 employees, a market worth around $79.63M and $34.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -13.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 264.11% and -7.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.90%).

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TACT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TACT) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.13 with sales reaching $7.66M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -90.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -33.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -31.40% in year-over-year returns.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TACT) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TACT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DILLON JOHN, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DILLON JOHN bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $5.39 per share for a total of $53900.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 43525.0 shares.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that Olinger Haydee (Director) bought a total of 1,760 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $5.67 per share for $9979.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4460.0 shares of the TACT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, SHULDMAN BART C (Chairman and CEO) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $4.45 for $8900.0. The insider now directly holds 59,365 shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TACT).

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TACT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Brady Corporation (BRC) that is trading -3.47% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -76.01% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 21350.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.32.