Here are the top Institutional holders of The RMR Group Inc. (RMR) shares

249 institutions hold shares in The RMR Group Inc. (RMR), with 321.68k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.96% while institutional investors hold 86.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.25M, and float is at 14.23M with Short Float at 1.47%. Institutions hold 84.52% of the Float.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.16 million shares valued at $59.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.00% of the RMR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.38 million shares valued at $53.19 million to account for 8.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP which holds 0.86 million shares representing 5.59% and valued at over $23.66 million, while Russell Investments Group, Ltd. holds 4.64% of the shares totaling 0.71 million with a market value of $27.59 million.

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RMR) is 3.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.79 and a high of $44.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RMR stock was last observed hovering at around $39.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.2% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -2.38% lower than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.93, the stock is 3.07% and 3.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 59134.0 and changing 1.22% at the moment leaves the stock 25.96% off its SMA200. RMR registered -8.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.32.

The stock witnessed a -2.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.89%, and is -0.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.61% over the week and 4.53% over the month.

The RMR Group Inc. (RMR) has around 42500 employees, a market worth around $1.26B and $586.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.90 and Fwd P/E is 21.30. Profit margin for the company is 4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 83.25% and -9.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.30%).

The RMR Group Inc. (RMR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The RMR Group Inc. (RMR) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The RMR Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.42 with sales reaching $150.28M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -61.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.20% year-over-year.

The RMR Group Inc. (RMR) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at The RMR Group Inc. (RMR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 5 times.

The RMR Group Inc. (RMR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The RMR Group Inc. (RMR) that is -8.21% lower over the past 12 months. Optibase Ltd. (OBAS) is 10.78% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -51.47% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.55.