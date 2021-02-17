Which Institutions Own Shares In China Yuchai International Limited (CYD)?

88 institutions hold shares in China Yuchai International Limited (CYD), with 25.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 61.24% while institutional investors hold 59.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.65M, and float is at 15.84M with Short Float at 0.31%. Institutions hold 22.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Shah Capital Management with over 3.5 million shares valued at $57.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.57% of the CYD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Brandes Investment Partners L.P. with 1.44 million shares valued at $26.0 million to account for 3.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.65 million shares representing 1.59% and valued at over $10.6 million, while Acadian Asset Management holds 1.56% of the shares totaling 0.64 million with a market value of $11.5 million.

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE: CYD) is 6.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.77 and a high of $20.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CYD stock was last observed hovering at around $17.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $145.64 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.46% off the consensus price target high of $150.83 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 87.61% higher than the price target low of $140.44 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.40, the stock is 2.52% and 2.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 48270.0 and changing 1.16% at the moment leaves the stock 9.86% off its SMA200. CYD registered 35.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.79.

The stock witnessed a -6.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.68%, and is -0.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.06% over the week and 3.36% over the month.

China Yuchai International Limited (CYD) has around 8852 employees, a market worth around $707.31M and $2.94B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.11 and Fwd P/E is 4.98. Distance from 52-week low is 123.94% and -15.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

China Yuchai International Limited (CYD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for China Yuchai International Limited (CYD) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

China Yuchai International Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $751.71M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.60% in year-over-year returns.

China Yuchai International Limited (CYD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Brunswick Corporation (BC) that is trading 42.08% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 27.08% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 36130.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.29.