Here are the top Institutional holders of Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO) shares

53 institutions hold shares in Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO), with 118.57k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.67% while institutional investors hold 42.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.86M, and float is at 6.55M with Short Float at 5.36%. Institutions hold 41.62% of the Float.

1 Money Move Before April 20th



Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.



Click here for instant access. Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 1.42 million shares valued at $11.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.99% of the ONVO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. with 0.48 million shares valued at $5.89 million to account for 6.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. which holds 0.48 million shares representing 6.72% and valued at over $3.79 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 5.36% of the shares totaling 0.38 million with a market value of $4.69 million.

Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONVO) is 38.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.87 and a high of $23.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ONVO stock was last observed hovering at around $17.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.13% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 43.13% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.06, the stock is 10.63% and 31.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.82 million and changing -0.64% at the moment leaves the stock 53.01% off its SMA200. ONVO registered 165.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.55.

The stock witnessed a 22.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 85.64%, and is 0.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.76% over the week and 14.15% over the month.

Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO) has around 6 employees, a market worth around $135.80M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 341.28% and -28.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-80.70%).

Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Organovo Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $790k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -29.00% year-over-year.

Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times.

Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vericel Corporation (VCEL) that is trading 169.49% up over the past 12 months. 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) is 271.56% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.34% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.