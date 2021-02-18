Which institution holds the most shares in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. (NGVC)

141 institutions hold shares in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. (NGVC), with 10.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 47.42% while institutional investors hold 78.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.56M, and float is at 12.07M with Short Float at 4.72%. Institutions hold 41.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 1.52 million shares valued at $15.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.75% of the NGVC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.74 million shares valued at $10.1 million to account for 3.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.62 million shares representing 2.77% and valued at over $8.58 million, while Royce & Associates LP holds 2.67% of the shares totaling 0.6 million with a market value of $8.28 million.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is 9.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.75 and a high of $18.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NGVC stock was last observed hovering at around $15.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.11% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 16.11% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.10, the stock is -6.30% and 2.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing -0.66% at the moment leaves the stock 23.79% off its SMA200. NGVC registered 107.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.07.

The stock witnessed a 3.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.37%, and is -6.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.55% over the week and 6.05% over the month.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. (NGVC) has around 3393 employees, a market worth around $341.71M and $1.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.68 and Fwd P/E is 20.13. Profit margin for the company is 2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 217.58% and -19.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.20%).

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. (NGVC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. (NGVC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 112.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.10% year-over-year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. (NGVC) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. (NGVC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 7 times.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. (NGVC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AMCON Distributing Company (DIT) that is trading 51.89% up over the past 12 months. The Kroger Co. (KR) is 15.68% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.83% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.35.