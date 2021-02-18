Who are the Institutional Holders in FutureFuel Corp. (FF)?

205 institutions hold shares in FutureFuel Corp. (FF), with 18.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 41.37% while institutional investors hold 92.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 43.74M, and float is at 25.65M with Short Float at 2.16%. Institutions hold 54.08% of the Float.

1 Money Move Before April 20th



Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.



Click here for instant access. Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.04 million shares valued at $51.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.24% of the FF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 2.82 million shares valued at $32.05 million to account for 6.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.64 million shares representing 6.04% and valued at over $30.06 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 5.18% of the shares totaling 2.26 million with a market value of $28.75 million.

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) is 19.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.65 and a high of $17.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FF stock was last observed hovering at around $16.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.83% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -8.43% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -8.43% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.18, the stock is 2.17% and 11.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing -5.18% at the moment leaves the stock 20.90% off its SMA200. FF registered 68.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.73.

The stock witnessed a 9.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.52%, and is -5.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.76% over the week and 5.38% over the month.

FutureFuel Corp. (FF) has around 500 employees, a market worth around $669.29M and $174.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.85. Profit margin for the company is 64.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 128.27% and -15.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.80%).

FutureFuel Corp. (FF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FutureFuel Corp. (FF) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FutureFuel Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 65.80% this year.

FutureFuel Corp. (FF) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at FutureFuel Corp. (FF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Flynn Paul M, the company’s Exec VP-Business & Mrktng FFCC. SEC filings show that Flynn Paul M sold 4,877 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $13.95 per share for a total of $68034.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

FutureFuel Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 that Flynn Paul M (Exec VP-Business & Mrktng FFCC) sold a total of 19,291 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 and was made at $11.03 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4877.0 shares of the FF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 30, COLE DALE E (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $11.76 for $11760.0. The insider now directly holds 1,350 shares of FutureFuel Corp. (FF).

FutureFuel Corp. (FF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amyris Inc. (AMRS) that is trading 323.46% up over the past 12 months. Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) is 101.08% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.6% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.52 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.2.