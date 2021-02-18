Who are the Institutional Holders in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (RGR)?

299 institutions hold shares in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (RGR), with 655.22k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.75% while institutional investors hold 84.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.49M, and float is at 16.84M with Short Float at 5.50%. Institutions hold 81.71% of the Float.

1 Money Move Before April 20th



Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.



Click here for instant access. Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.78 million shares valued at $180.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.89% of the RGR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.77 million shares valued at $108.08 million to account for 10.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 1.29 million shares representing 7.38% and valued at over $84.01 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 3.95% of the shares totaling 0.69 million with a market value of $42.28 million.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (NYSE: RGR) is 5.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.24 and a high of $85.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RGR stock was last observed hovering at around $69.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.73% off its average median price target of $81.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.55% off the consensus price target high of $92.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 2.16% higher than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $68.49, the stock is 1.98% and 1.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.31 million and changing -1.05% at the moment leaves the stock 2.73% off its SMA200. RGR registered 42.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $68.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $68.39.

The stock witnessed a -4.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.19%, and is -2.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.48% over the week and 3.61% over the month.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (RGR) has around 1580 employees, a market worth around $1.20B and $504.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.25 and Fwd P/E is 16.33. Profit margin for the company is 13.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 88.98% and -19.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.00%).

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (RGR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (RGR) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.19 with sales reaching $141.2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.00% this year.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (RGR) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (RGR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wilson Michael W, the company’s VP of Mayodan Operations. SEC filings show that Wilson Michael W sold 1,004 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 06 at a price of $75.00 per share for a total of $75300.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10825.0 shares.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 06 that Werkmeister Robert J Jr (VP of Marketing) sold a total of 1,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 06 and was made at $74.95 per share for $82445.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10472.0 shares of the RGR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, OConnor Terrence Gregory (Director) disposed off 1,273 shares at an average price of $65.50 for $83382.0. The insider now directly holds 7,680 shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (RGR).

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (RGR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include National Presto Industries Inc. (NPK) that is trading 12.08% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.12% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.03 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.47.