New Big Money Means Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) Investors Could Reap Benefit

218 institutions hold shares in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC), with 1.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.92% while institutional investors hold 66.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 31.21M, and float is at 29.91M with Short Float at 1.50%. Institutions hold 63.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.92 million shares valued at $67.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.33% of the EFSC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Earnest Partners LLC with 1.8 million shares valued at $49.1 million to account for 6.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.18 million shares representing 4.48% and valued at over $32.04 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.10% of the shares totaling 1.07 million with a market value of $29.31 million.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ: EFSC) is 12.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.70 and a high of $45.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EFSC stock was last observed hovering at around $39.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.52% off its average median price target of $43.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.04% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 3.76% higher than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.46, the stock is 4.16% and 7.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 67967.0 and changing -1.30% at the moment leaves the stock 24.04% off its SMA200. EFSC registered -12.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.89.

The stock witnessed a 5.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.61%, and is -1.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.95% over the week and 3.19% over the month.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) has around 805 employees, a market worth around $1.23B and $304.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.46 and Fwd P/E is 10.93. Profit margin for the company is 28.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 81.84% and -13.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.70%).

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.86 with sales reaching $95.46M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 32.20% in year-over-year returns.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Eulich John S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Eulich John S bought 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $36.47 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 85555.0 shares.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 11 that SANBORN RICHARD (Director) bought a total of 8,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 11 and was made at $35.18 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the EFSC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, Deutsch James F. (Director) disposed off 18,924 shares at an average price of $35.23 for $0.67 million. The insider now directly holds 703,287 shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC).

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK) that is trading 5.21% up over the past 12 months. Ames National Corporation (ATLO) is -17.22% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.0% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.44 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.08.