Which institution holds the most shares in Medifast Inc. (MED)

362 institutions hold shares in Medifast Inc. (MED), with 557.77k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.76% while institutional investors hold 91.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.77M, and float is at 11.21M with Short Float at 3.78%. Institutions hold 87.57% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.73 million shares valued at $339.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.69% of the MED Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.15 million shares valued at $188.5 million to account for 9.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 1.01 million shares representing 8.59% and valued at over $198.4 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 3.83% of the shares totaling 0.45 million with a market value of $74.1 million.

Medifast Inc. (NYSE: MED) is 35.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $49.03 and a high of $279.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MED stock was last observed hovering at around $272.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.89% off its average median price target of $250.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -0.74% off the consensus price target high of $265.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -11.69% lower than the price target low of $239.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $266.95, the stock is 7.56% and 21.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 99234.0 and changing -2.16% at the moment leaves the stock 59.73% off its SMA200. MED registered 164.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 64.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $233.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $187.12.

The stock witnessed a 20.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 56.54%, and is -1.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.92% over the week and 3.94% over the month.

Medifast Inc. (MED) has around 550 employees, a market worth around $3.13B and $840.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.42 and Fwd P/E is 24.79. Profit margin for the company is 11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 444.46% and -4.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (73.10%).

Medifast Inc. (MED) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Medifast Inc. (MED) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Medifast Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.38 with sales reaching $244.49M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 28.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 43.30% in year-over-year returns.

Medifast Inc. (MED) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Medifast Inc. (MED) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BROWN JEFFREY J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BROWN JEFFREY J bought 133 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $240.99 per share for a total of $32016.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 28465.0 shares.

Medifast Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 06 that BROWN JEFFREY J (Director) bought a total of 198 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 06 and was made at $160.38 per share for $31792.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28333.0 shares of the MED stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 01, MACDONALD MICHAEL C (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $165.37 for $0.83 million. The insider now directly holds 266,179 shares of Medifast Inc. (MED).