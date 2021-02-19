Who are the Institutional Holders in American Software Inc. (AMSWA)?

182 institutions hold shares in American Software Inc. (AMSWA), with 975.96k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.99% while institutional investors hold 111.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.49M, and float is at 23.46M with Short Float at 2.58%. Institutions hold 108.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Brown Capital Management, Inc. with over 3.62 million shares valued at $50.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.76% of the AMSWA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with 2.76 million shares valued at $38.73 million to account for 8.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.15 million shares representing 7.00% and valued at over $36.96 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 6.29% of the shares totaling 1.93 million with a market value of $33.21 million.

American Software Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA) is 16.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.05 and a high of $21.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMSWA stock was last observed hovering at around $19.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.09% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 4.81% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.99, the stock is -0.75% and 8.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing 0.76% at the moment leaves the stock 19.13% off its SMA200. AMSWA registered 27.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.61.

The stock witnessed a 1.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.06%, and is -1.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.73% over the week and 2.98% over the month.

American Software Inc. (AMSWA) has around 442 employees, a market worth around $646.68M and $115.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 99.95 and Fwd P/E is 66.63. Profit margin for the company is 5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 120.88% and -6.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

American Software Inc. (AMSWA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Software Inc. (AMSWA) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Software Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/24/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $27.91M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.80% year-over-year.

American Software Inc. (AMSWA) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at American Software Inc. (AMSWA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KLINGES VINCENT C, the company’s CFO. SEC filings show that KLINGES VINCENT C sold 6,259 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 10 at a price of $16.75 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96838.0 shares.

American Software Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that KLINGES VINCENT C (CFO) sold a total of 9,412 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $16.40 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 96838.0 shares of the AMSWA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, KLINGES VINCENT C (CFO) disposed off 31,573 shares at an average price of $16.62 for $0.52 million. The insider now directly holds 96,838 shares of American Software Inc. (AMSWA).

American Software Inc. (AMSWA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is trading 11.96% up over the past 12 months. Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) is 63.57% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.68% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.72.