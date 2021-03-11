Pay Close Attention To These 3 Stocks: MAG Silver Corp. (MAG), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE)

MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) shares are -19.88% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.67% or -$0.27 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.43% lower. Comparatively, the stock is down -2.55% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is -6.06% and -13.84% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 17, 2017, BMO Capital Markets recommended the MAG stock as an Outperform, while earlier, TD Securities had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on July 24, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the MAG stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $16.17 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $18.04. The forecasts give the MAG Silver Corp. stock a price target range of $27.58 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $17.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 41.37% or 4.88%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 50.00% in the current quarter to -$0.02, down from the $0.04 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.03 and -$0.01. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.07 for the next year.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) reported a decrease of -21.19% to $2.12 today. Its market capitalization reached $240,737,259. The company has a total of 89,493,405 outstanding shares. Its intraday-low price was ‎‎$2.00 and its hit its day’s highest price at $2.64.‎

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), a privately held firm, recently announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mulch Manufacturing, Inc., will supplier quality mulch products to 7-Eleven outlets Midwest U.S. and western New York, scheduled to commence delivery in mid-2020. The contract received shortly after the Company closed an annual mulch supply contract with the City of Vero Beach, Florida.

Tony Raynor, SGTM’s CEO, and Director states, “In particular, we have been successful in building relationships with 7-Eleven, Inc.’s Midwest U.S. and western New York locations. This makes us capable of supporting our expansion as we go.”

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE), on the other hand, is trading around $41.46 with a market cap of $4.00B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $38.07 and spell out a less modest performance – a -8.9% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.42 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PDCE’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -48.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $21.71 million. This represented 92.21% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $278.56 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.11 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.36 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Mar 2021, the total assets figure advanced to $5.24 billion from $5.33 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $870.08 million, significantly higher than the $858.23 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $317.48 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 44 times at PDC Energy Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 15 times and accounting for 139,873 shares. Insider sales totaled 149,971 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 29 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -14.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.22M shares after the latest sales, with 28.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.30% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 98.38M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PDC Energy Inc. having a total of 307 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 16.03 million shares worth more than $329.16 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 16.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 10.25 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $210.52 million and represent 10.28% of shares outstanding.